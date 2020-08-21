EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan should issue a 'meaningful response' on his attendance at Galway dinner - Taoiseach

EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan should issue a "meaningful" response on his attendance at an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Galway on Wednesday last, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

Speaking on RTÉ's Six One this evening, the Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader said that the Commissioner, a former Fine Gael politician, should issue a "far more fulsome" response.

A spokesman for Phil Hogan confirmed on Thursday night that the Commissioner attended the dinner and on Twitter earlier today, the Commissioner said that he had been "reassured" that the event complied with guidelines.

"I attended the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner on Wednesday on the clear understanding that the organisers and the hotel concerned had been assured [by the Irish Hotels’ Federation] that the arrangements put in place would be in compliance with the government’s guidelines," he said.

"Prior to the event, I had complied fully with the government’s quarantine requirements, having been in Ireland since late July," he added.

This evening, the Taoiseach called him to issue a more meaningful response.

"I think [Hogan ] should apologise and should be far more fulsome in his response to this and understand the anger.

"I would like a meaningful response to the mood of the public in regards to this issue," he said.

