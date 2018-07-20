EU reaction to UK white paper 'lukewarm' - Simon Coveney

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Friday reaction from EU capitals to British Prime minister Theresa May's Brexit white paper was lukewarm but said there was agreement it formed the basis for negotiations.

"There has been a response that has been lukewarm to the British white paper coming from Brussels but also other member states. They are anxious to get the British negotiating team into serious and detailed negotiation," Mr Coveney told RTE radio following a meeting with chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and EU foreign ministers.

Mr Barnier said that several elements in the British government white paper on the future relationship with the European Union will open up constructive discussions but many questions remained.

"As I told the ministers, there are several elements in this white paper that open the way to a constructive discussion regarding the political declaration on our future relationship", Mr Barnier told a news conference in Brussels.

However, Barnier added many questions remained and the proposals in the white paper needed to be workable and should not create more bureaucracy.

More to follow...

Reuters