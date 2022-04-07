EU neutrals could help stop war in Ukraine – Higgins

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina are greeted by Austrian president Alexander Van der Bellen and his wife Doris Schmidauer at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna. Photo: Maxwells

President Michael D Higgins has rejected suggestions by the Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland that he had ever linked the principle of neutrality for that embattled country with the prospect of EU member- ship.

Mr Higgins was speaking in Vienna where he again proposed that neutral EU countries such as Ireland and Austria can help boost faltering peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

He rejected assertions by the Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Gerasko, that a letter he wrote to a group of fellow heads of state last month inferred Ukraine should declare neutrality to advance its EU membership ambitions.

The ambassador again insisted Ukrainian neutrality was a decision for the Ukrainian government and people and argued that being neutral did not stop the original Russian invasion in 2014.

A spokesman last night said Mr Higgins had suggested that a Ukrainian dialogue with the five EU neutral states, including Ireland, might help and diplomacy was still the best prospect of achieving peace.

On the first day of a state visit to Vienna, President Higgins also called for an “informed and respectful” debate on the future of Irish military neutrality that could be coordinated with dialogue between the four other neutral EU states.

His comments followed the Oireachtas address by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, and Mr Higgins again roundly condemned the Russian invasion, insisting there must be no impunity for potential war crimes.

He also supported the prospect of early EU membership for Ukraine. “I do think there should be an accelerated application process for Ukraine,” he said.

Asked about the prospect of any future changes to Ireland’s traditional position of military neutrality, he agreed “an informed and respectful” national debate on the issue would be timely.

Mr Higgins added that there could also be coordination between the other EU neutral states – Austria, Finland, Sweden and Malta.

The President said neutrality had evolved, and during the 1970s and 1980s when the principle of “positive neutrality” – which allowed non-aligned nations to express strong views – had come to the fore.

“It’s about what you can do with neutrality as an instrument of diplomacy,” he said.

Speaking alongside Austrian president Dr Alexander Van der Bellen, Mr Higgins stressed the need for diplomacy and peace talks to end war.

Accompanied by his wife, Sabina, he continued his Austrian visit with a courtesy call on the headquarters of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

Today he will deliver a speech at Vienna University before meeting with the local Irish community.