| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

EU is prepared ‘to go all out’ in facing down UK over Brexit gambit

Maros Sefcovic Expand

Close

Maros Sefcovic

Maros Sefcovic

Maros Sefcovic

John Downing Twitter

Let’s try to keep the bright side out and note that political leaders talk about trade wars far more than they ever act upon them.

But the dark side of that one is that trade wars do happen – and when they do, they hit jobs and incomes, damaging the many and helping few. 

Most Watched

Privacy