| 10.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

EU is not planning for worst-case scenario on border – McGuinness

Commissioner Mairead McGuinness. Photo: Delmi Alvarez/Bloomberg Expand

Close

Commissioner Mairead McGuinness. Photo: Delmi Alvarez/Bloomberg

Commissioner Mairead McGuinness. Photo: Delmi Alvarez/Bloomberg

Commissioner Mairead McGuinness. Photo: Delmi Alvarez/Bloomberg

John Downing Twitter

The EU is not planning for “a worst case scenario” on the outcome of the Irish border Brexit crux, Commissioner Mairead McGuinness has said.

The Irish Commissioner said Brussels is ready to enhance two recent “goodwill gestures” made to the UK by offering solutions for easier medicine supplies into Northern Ireland from Britain and more user-friendly procedures for movement of animals.

But she again warned that London must negotiate when talks resume in coming weeks.

Most Watched

Privacy