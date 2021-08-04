EU is not planning for worst-case scenario on border – McGuinness

The EU is not planning for “a worst case scenario” on the outcome of the Irish border Brexit crux, Commissioner Mairead McGuinness has said.

The Irish Commissioner said Brussels is ready to enhance two recent “goodwill gestures” made to the UK by offering solutions for easier medicine supplies into Northern Ireland from Britain and more user-friendly procedures for movement of animals.

But she again warned that London must negotiate when talks resume in coming weeks.

“It is sometimes hard to believe that a decision taken in 2016 by the UK continues to demand so much political attention, despite the detailed agreements reached with the UK,” Ms McGuinness said, reflecting ongoing frustration in Brussels over the issue.

The Financial Services Commissioner said the EU has managed, despite the time demands of Brexit, to advance a number of important policy issues, including dealing with the Covid-19 crisis and raising significant funds on world money markets for a €750bn recovery fund.

Ms McGuinness said emphatically that the existing EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement and the Protocol on Northern Ireland will not be re-opened for negotiation despite London’s renewed demands, “but practical solutions to problems can be found in dialogue with the UK”, she told the Irish Independent.

The 2019 EU-UK political deal, confirmed last Christmas by a similar big-picture deal governing free trade, ensured there would be no return of a hard border in Ireland.

But to protect the EU’s border-free single market, this requires some checks on goods coming into the North from England, Scotland and Wales, which has infuriated some Northern Unionists.

The UK government signed up to these arrangements and initially warmly welcomed them. However, in recent months, in part goaded by unionists in the North, Boris Johnson’s government has announced that it never envisaged the level of checks that are required in practice and now need significant re-negotiation.

EU-UK talks are continuing and will intensify from the start of next month.

Last month, the EU offered two goodwill gestures in efforts to reduce tensions.

Brussels put a stay on legal proceedings over the UK’s unilateral decision to extend “grace periods” delaying checks. The EU also extended another grace period delaying demands for more rigorous checks on chilled meat such as sausages, staving off a so-called “sausage war”.

Ms McGuinness, who has also been involved in the process in Brussels through her years as a leading MEP, said she remains hopeful a workable compromise can be found.

“We are not planning for a worst-case scenario as we believe it is in the best interests of the people of Northern Ireland that the protocol is fully implemented with the flexibilities which have been offered by the EU, and with the UK following through with elements of the agreement signed up to but not yet implemented,” she said.

She added it was difficult to speculate on “what if” at this point, but she has confidence in commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, who is working to find compromises in talks with the UK Brexit minister, David Frost.