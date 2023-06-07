EU ‘fines’ Government €1.5m for failing to house 350 refugees

The Government is to be ‘fined’ €1.5m by the European Union for failing to accommodate 350 refugees in Ireland.

Ireland has signed up to an EU initiative for housing refugees seeking international protection.

The EU’s voluntary solidarity mechanism (VSM) requires member states to accommodate refugees or pay a financial contribution if they could not.

The Government agreed to house 350 refugees under the scheme but, due to the war in Ukraine and a spike in asylum seekers from other regions, it has been unable to find the required accommodation.

This means the State will have to make a contribution of €1.5m to the solidarity scheme to assist with the relocation of refugees in other countries.

The scheme was established last year after attempts to introduce an EU-wide immigration pact failed.

There are more than 80,000 refugees and asylum seekers currently in Ireland.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine resulted in tens of thousands of refugees seeking safety in Ireland as Vladimir Putin’s army attacked their country.

There has also been a spike in people seeking international protection in Ireland.

The Department of Justice and the Department of Children, Equality, Diversity, Integration and Youth are bringing a memo to Cabinet outlining the decision to make the financial contribution to the EU because there is not enough accommodation to house people seeking international protection.

A Department of Integration spokesperson confirmed the State agreed to accept an additional 350 international protection applicants as part of the solidarity agreement at EU level to relocate international protection applicants among member states. “Due to the large unforeseen increase in the number of people fleeing Ukraine and international protection applicants, the State's capacity to provide accommodation to an additional 350 is under severe pressure,” the spokesperson said. “Consequently, ministers will recommend to Government that the State opt to instead provide a financial contribution in order to meet its commitments under the voluntary solidarity mechanism, as is provided for under the Solidarity Direction of June 2022,” he added.

The Government previously relocated a number of refugees under EU refugee schemes.

There are concerns among politicians about the outbreak of anti-immigration protests across the country when they seek to accommodate refugees.

There has been a huge push by Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman to find accommodation to house all those who have sought refuge in Ireland.

Last week, it emerged the ban on nursing homes converting into refugee centres was to be lifted but there would be a two-year cooling-off period for businesses seeking to change their status.