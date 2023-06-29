EU court rules Ireland broke nature laws by leaving hundreds of special sites unprotected

More than half of the 423 conservation sites were found to have been granted no legal protection.

Ireland has been found guilty of multiple breaches of laws to protect nature in a case taken to the European Court of Justice.

The court found that Ireland failed to provide legal protection for 217 out of 423 sites identified as requiring formal designation as Special Areas of Conservation (SAC).

The sites were identified 19 years ago and the State had six years to write them into law.

Ireland failed to even “define detailed site-specific conservation objectives” for 140 of the 423 sites, the court found.

None of the 423 sites have been given adequate attention to ensure the “necessary conservation measures which correspond to the ecological requirements of the natural habitat types” or the animal and plant life they support.

All of the duties Ireland failed to perform are set out in the Habitats Directive which requires that EU member states designate and protect areas of importance to nature.

Designation does not prohibit all activity on the sites but does require that as far as possible, wildlife can continue to exist on them and the ecological status of the habitat is not unduly damaged.

The case was taken to the court by the European Commission which has been pushing Ireland to comply with the directive for the last ten years.

Correspondence on the issue began in April 2013 and in 2015, the Government received formal notice from the Commission that it was in breach of its obligations.

In exchanges noted by the court, Ireland undertook to comply by 2017 while at the same time arguing there were sufficient protections in place.

“It [Ireland] considered, however, that the sites at issue were already protected by Irish law as ‘candidate Special Areas of Conservation’,” the court noted.

After further correspondence, another promise was made in January 2019.

“Ireland indicated that it planned to designate the remaining sites as special areas of conservation and to set conservation objectives for those sites by the end of 2020 at the latest,” the court noted.

This had not happened and despite various arguments that other domestic protections were in place, the court found: “Ireland concedes that there are at least 286 sites without any conservation measures.”

The State must now pay the costs of the case and follow-up fines from the Commission are likely.

Comment has been sought from the relevant Government departments.