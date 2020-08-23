EU Commissioner Phil Hogan issues 'fulsome and profound' apology for attendance at Oireachtas golf event

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan has apologised for his attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society event where more than 80 people attended.

Despite the Taoiseach and Tánaiste telling him to consider his position, Mr Hogan is insisting on remaining in place saying he knows his attendance has "touched a nerve" with the public.

In a statement, Mr Hogan said he apologises "fully and unreservedly" for attending the dinner on Wednesday night

"I want, in particular, to apologise to the wonderful healthcare workers, who continue to put their lives on the line to combat Covid 19 and all people who have lost loved ones during this pandemic," he added.

Read More

He said his actions have "touched a nerve for the people of Ireland, something for which I am profoundly sorry."

The statement adds: "I realise fully the unnecessary stress, risk and offense caused to the people of Ireland by my attendance at such an event, at such a difficult time for all, and I am extremely sorry for this.

"I acknowledge that the issue is far bigger than compliance with rules and regulations and adherence to legalities and procedures. All of us must display solidarity as we try to stamp out this common plague.

"I thus offer this fulsome and profound apology, at this difficult time for all people, as the world as a whole combats Covid 19.

"I spoke to both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste yesterday and I have listened carefully to their views, which I respect. I have been reporting to the President of the European Commission on all these matters in recent days."

Taoiseach and Tanaiste call on Hogan to 'consider his position'

It comes after Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the Tanaiste asked EU Commissioner Phil Hogan to "consider his position" following his attendance at an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner.

More than 80 people including the now-former Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary attended the event at the Clifden Station House Hotel in Co Galway, on Wednesday.

The event was held to mark its 50th anniversary at the Station House Hotel in Co Galway on Wednesday evening, after the Government announced new restrictions on Tuesday that reduced capacity for indoor gatherings from up to 50 to six people, with the exception of weddings and cultural events where up to 50 people can attend.

In a statement to the Sunday Independent last night, a Government spokesman confirmed: "The Taoiseach and the Tánaiste did speak with the commissioner today and asked him to consider his position.

"They both believe the event should never have been held, that the commissioner's apology came late and that he still needs to give a full account and explanation of his action."

Travel to Brussels

The Sunday Independent has also learned that in the first week of July, Mr Hogan travelled from Brussels to the Netherlands to take part in a tournament organised by the Irish Wild Geese Golf Society, which is based in the Belgian capital.

There were no travel restrictions between Belgium and the Netherlands at the time, but both countries are deemed unsafe for travel by the Irish Government.

The number of new cases per 100,000 people in both countries is almost double the rate in Ireland.

Read More

Online Editors