EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and RTÉ's Sean O'Rourke also attended Oireachtas Golf Society dinner

IRELAND'S EU Commissioner Phil Hogan and former RTÉ broadcaster Sean O’Rourke were among over 80 people who attended an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner, it can be revealed.

The EU's Commissioner for Trade and the long-time radio presenter were at the dinner on Wednesday night alongside Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary who has since apologised for attending the event.

Mr O’Rourke confirmed he was at the dinner saying it was his understanding “the organisers had satisfied themselves through the hotel that they were operating within guidelines”.

Five separate sources who attended the event confirmed Mr Hogan was there, but his spokesperson said “no comment” when asked about the commissioner’s attendance.

The dinner followed a two-day golf tournament in Galway but sources who took part said there was no formal indoor gathering on the first night of the event.

The Oireachtas Golf Society dinner was held just over 24 hours after Mr Calleary and his Cabinet colleagues agreed to implement stringent Covid-19 restrictions which banned any indoor gathering of more than six people.

Mr Calleary apologised “unreservedly” to the public and to his Government colleagues after admitting he was one of a number of current and former TDs and Senators who attended a dinner at hotel in Galway last night.

Mr Calleary confirmed he attended the dinner organised by the Oireachtas Golf Society to mark its 50th anniversary in the Station House Hotel, Clifden, Co Galway. The dinner followed a two-day golf tournament for the society captain’s and president’s prizes which took place at the nearby Connemara Golf Club. A number of current and former Oireachtas members participated in the golf tournament.

The dinner had between 60 to 80 attendees split across a partitioned function room at the hotel. The function was organised by the society’s president, former Fianna Fáil senator Donie Cassidy, with the event honouring the late former Fianna Fáil MEP Mark Killilea.

Mr Calleary, who was a family friend of Mr Killilea, is understood to have told the organisers he would speak at the event as long as it was within public health guidance. A source said there were no more than six people at his table.

However, the official guidance on all mass gatherings signed off by the Cabinet, of which Mr Calleary is a member, on Tuesday is that no more than six people from no more than three households can attend indoor gatherings or events. Only weddings are exempt from this guidance where up to 50 people can attend.

Mr Calleary said in a statement: “Last night I attended a function I committed to a number of weeks ago, having been asked to pay tribute to a person I respected and admired greatly.

"In light of the updated public health guidance this week I should not have attended the event. I wish to apologise unreservedly to the public, from whom we are asking quite a lot at this difficult time. I also offer this apology and my sincere regret to my government colleagues.”

