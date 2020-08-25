EU Commission President asks Phil Hogan to publish timeline of movements in Ireland

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses the European Parliament on a €750bn proposal to kickstart economic activity in the Covid-19 ravaged bloc. Photo: Reuters

EUROPEAN Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has asked Phil Hogan to publish a timeline of his movements in Ireland to "ensure full transparency".

Ireland's Commissioner Mr Hogan has been at the centre of controversy over his attendance at last week's infamous Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Galway last week.

Mr Hogan visited locked-down Co Kildare on his way to the event and also stayed there the night before he returned to Brussels.

He insists he did not breach the strict coronavirus restrictions in place in the county.

There have been calls by Government and Opposition politicians here for Mr Hogan to resign but any decision on Mr Hogan's future lies with Ms von der Leyen.

Mr Hogan gave her a report on the issue on Sunday and Ms von der Leyen sought additional information yesterday, understood to relate to the coronavirus restrictions in place in Kildare and other matters.

A Commission spokesperson said today that Ms von der Leyen continues to be in contact with Mr Hogan on his attendance at the golf event and how he got there.

The spokesperson said that Ms von der Leyen is expecting Mr Hogan to provide additional clarifications of detail by 2pm today.

She added that Ms von der Leyen is encouraging Mr Hogan to publish a timeline of his movements in Ireland "to ensure full transparency".

European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant told reporters Ms von der Leyen expects a “detailed report” by 2pm Brussels time (1pm Irish time).

“The president also encourages Commissioner Hogan to publish the timeline of his moves in Ireland during the period that he stayed there to ensure full transparency,” the spokeswoman added.

Dana Spinant said it was “premature to discuss” any sanctions that Phil Hogan might face.

She said she was “confident” that the EU trade commissioner would “make himself available” to discuss his actions over attending a golf dinner in public.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen “wishes to understand not just the moves, but the circumstances in which those took place” because it was difficult for Brussels to know the rules in each county of Ireland.

“What is important for the president is that the matter is clarified in the public domain with the right level of details and that transparency is ensured about this matter,” Ms Spinant said.

