EU asked to approve €80m peat workers' rescue fund

The EU has been asked to approve an €80m bailout to help the midlands end its reliance on the bogs for employment, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Every household in the country will be required to contribute to the fund through a payment already charged on their electricity bill.

The Public Service Obligation (PSO) is currently used to subsidise and support renewable-energy generation. However, Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton has formally asked the European Commission to allow €20m raised annually from the PSO to be diverted into a fund for rehabilitating bogs over the next four years.

The annual PSO levy is currently €38.68 on every household for the 2019/20 period. The EU must decide whether the re-purposing of the levy, aimed at sustaining jobs for around 200 Bord na Móna workers, is allowed under state aid rules.

