EU asked to approve €80m peat workers' rescue fund
The EU has been asked to approve an €80m bailout to help the midlands end its reliance on the bogs for employment, the Irish Independent can reveal.
Every household in the country will be required to contribute to the fund through a payment already charged on their electricity bill.
The Public Service Obligation (PSO) is currently used to subsidise and support renewable-energy generation. However, Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton has formally asked the European Commission to allow €20m raised annually from the PSO to be diverted into a fund for rehabilitating bogs over the next four years.
The annual PSO levy is currently €38.68 on every household for the 2019/20 period. The EU must decide whether the re-purposing of the levy, aimed at sustaining jobs for around 200 Bord na Móna workers, is allowed under state aid rules.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
News of the application will be welcomed in the midlands, where the ESB plans to close two peat-fired electricity generation plants at the end of 2020.
The money is on top of a €31m fund announced in Budget 2020.
Fears have been growing for the sustainability of some of the rural communities that have relied on the bogs to provide employment for generations.
However, there is also concern that the Government intervention may be a rushed response.
In November, industrial relations expert Kieran Mulvey was appointed as the 'Just Transition' commissioner who would oversee the allocation of State money.
But the Irish Independent can reveal he still has no contract, no office, no secretariat, no agreed budget and no agreement on his pay.
Irish Independent