ET, phone … Offaly? Scientist says ‘it’s virtually certain alien life will be found’ and they could first by detected in Birr

When ET calls, the phone could be picked up in Offaly .

It is “virtually certain” that life beyond Earth will be found within a decade, and an Irish telescope at Birr Castle, Co Offaly, could be the first to detect a signal from an extra-terrestrial intelligence.

“Two years ago, we thought we had our first signal, it came from the Parkes Radio telescope in Australia,” said Professor Pete Worden.

“We are now pretty much convinced that was (caused by) interference, but it is just as likely that the next one will be from the iLOFAR (in Birr).”

Prof Worden, former director of Nasa’s Ames Research Centre, astrophysicist at University of Arizona and retired US Air Force general, will present a sold-out talk this evening at Dunsink Observatory in Dublin for Space Week 2022.

The iLOFAR telescope at Birr is run by a consortium of astrophysicists in Ireland and is part of a European network of similar telescopes.

It detects low-frequency radio waves from space. These provide clues to the Big Cang event, space weather as well as helping the global Search for Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence (SETI).

If ET decided to send a signal to Earth using low-frequency radio waves, said Prof Worden, speaking in advance of tonight’s talk, there would be a good chance the “first contact” signal would be picked up in Birr.

Prof Worden (73) has had a long, distinguished scientific and military career and remains “incredibly excited” about the prospect of scientists finding alien life somewhere within his lifetime.

“It is virtually certain that we are going to find life, both in our solar system – we have a number of places we’re looking – and a life-bearing planet around one of the nearby stars, within a decade,” said Prof Worden.

After I stopped pinching myself, I would do what all scientists do when they think they have detected something

He is also chairman of the Breakthrough Prize Foundation whose awards – at $3m, the richest in science – are given for breakthroughs in mathematics, physics and life sciences.

It was made possible by a donation of $100m (€100m) over 10 years by Yuri Milner, a wealthy Israeli entrepreneur and former physicist.

Evan Keane, professor of radio astronomy at Trinity College Dublin, got funding from the Initiative to use the iLOFAR telescope at Birr to conduct searches for possible ET radio signals.

He is one of the few astronomers in Ireland to work on SETI.

It’s possible that Birr might get the historic first signal from an ET intelligence, according to Prof Keane, if aliens decide to communicate across space using radio frequencies of below 250 megahertz.

“After I stopped pinching myself, I would do what all scientists do when they think they have detected something,” said Prof Keane.

“I would try my darnedest to disprove it, ruling out all different types of possible obscure, obfuscating signals,” said Prof Keane.

Only after these are ruled out would it be possible to be confident the signal was real.

Prof Pete Worden’s talk takes place this evening at Dunsink Observatory in Castleknock, Dublin.