| 11.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

ET, phone … Offaly? Scientist says ‘it’s virtually certain alien life will be found’ and they could first by detected in Birr

Radio telescope in midlands town could be crucial to receive ‘first contact’, says Nasa academic

The character ET from the Steven Spielberg movie Expand

Close

The character ET from the Steven Spielberg movie

The character ET from the Steven Spielberg movie

The character ET from the Steven Spielberg movie

Seán Duke

When ET calls, the phone could be picked up in Offaly .

It is “virtually certain” that life beyond Earth will be found within a decade, and an Irish telescope at Birr Castle, Co Offaly, could be the first to detect a signal from an extra-terrestrial intelligence.

More On Trinity College Dublin

Most Watched

Privacy