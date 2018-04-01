Under every article about a rape, you will find exactly the same comments. Some will offer statements of support for the woman at the centre of the case; others will defend the alleged perpetrator; and inevitably there will be at least one person questioning the woman's behaviour. You know the kind of comments I mean - the ones implying that she must, in some way, have been asking for it.

Under every article about a rape, you will find exactly the same comments. Some will offer statements of support for the woman at the centre of the case; others will defend the alleged perpetrator; and inevitably there will be at least one person questioning the woman's behaviour. You know the kind of comments I mean - the ones implying that she must, in some way, have been asking for it.

Establishing whether you have consent is easy. The first step is to assume you don't have it

A few years back, a Red C poll found that about 25pc of us - both men and women - think that a woman may be partly or completely to blame for sexual assault if she's a flirt, had too much to drink or if her clothing was revealing. Her consent - or lack thereof - was deemed irrelevant.

Rape is a structural problem - underpinned by gendered beliefs about masculinity and femininity - yet we treat it as an individual one, frequently caused by victims and their behaviour. Rape cases are difficult to prosecute because they often boil down to "he said, she said". The more compelling or comforting story wins, which is not necessarily the truth. Add alcohol into the mix and sorting the lies from the truths and half-truths becomes almost impossible.

Ched Evans trial Take, for example, Ched Evans' trial and appeal. The Welsh footballer was tried and initially found guilty of the rape of a young woman whom the prosecution argued was too drunk to consent. Evans claimed - and the appeal court agreed - that the sex was consensual.

No doubt you have an opinion about this case, as I am sure you do about the recent verdict in the trial of rugby players Stuart Olding and Paddy Jackson, and their friends Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison. Maybe we'll agree, maybe we'll disagree - either way our opinions are not worth much. But what we do know is that in both these cases, one party claimed that consent had not been asked for or established. Some people argued that establishing consent is difficult - that there are too many murky areas. Others say it is an onerous task that will somehow ruin sex or simply embarrassing. If that's your attitude, well I hate to tell you, but you're too immature to be having sex.

Establishing whether you have consent is easy. The first step is to assume you don't have it. Because frankly, unless you have asked and received a yes, you don't. It doesn't matter if the man or woman in question is flirting with you, flicking their hair or touching your arm. You don't have consent until you have received a verbal, unambiguous yes. They have to have the capacity to give consent. That means they are an adult of sound mind. If they have been drinking or taking drugs, assume they can't give consent and wait until they can. If you suspect that they will be less interested when they sober up, then you definitely don't have consent. If you have been drinking, well, you're in no position to give consent either so stop right there.

Thirdly, you need to remember that consent is an ongoing process. People can agree to limited sexual contact and they can withdraw consent at any time before or during sexual activity. Being happy to kiss someone is not the same as consenting to have sex with them. Plus, if someone decides to stop in the middle of a consensual activity, their decision must be respected.

If we had clear and expected procedures to make sure consent was in place, cases of "he said, she said" might be avoided. At very least nobody would be able to argue that an alleged rape was simply a case of consensual sex with misunderstanding or crossed wires. That can only be a good thing.

Indo Review