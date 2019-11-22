Essex lorry deaths: Man (23) from Northern Ireland arrested in connection with discovery of 39 migrants

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the deaths of 39 migrants who were found dead in a refrigerated lorry container in Essex.

Essex Police said in a statement: "A 23-year-old man from Northern Ireland was arrested by officers from Thames Valley Police on behalf of Essex Police in the early hours of this morning on the M40 in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, in connection with our enquiry into the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals in a lorry trailer found in Grays on October 23.

"He was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to traffic people and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration, and remains in custody."

Essex police, PSNI and gardaí are continuing investigations after the bodies of 39 migrants were discovered in the back of a truck in Essex last month.

All of the deceased were confirmed to be from Vietnam. Most of the victims were from the neighbouring provinces of Nghe An and Ha Tinh, in north-central Vietnam, where poor job prospects, encouragement by authorities, smuggling gangs and environmental disaster all contribute to the wave of migrants.

The discovery of the bodies has shone a spotlight on the illicit trade that sends the poor of Asia, Africa and the Middle East on perilous journeys to the West.

Floral tributes in Essex to the 39 people who died in a lorry. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

PA Media