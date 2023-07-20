Espresso martinis could help protect against Alzheimer’s

Strong shot of coffee destroys proteins involved in the onset of dreaded disease

Research has found that a shot of espresso, even in an espresso martini, can be beneficial. Photo: Getty

Drinking an espresso – even in a cocktail – every day might protect against Alzheimer’s disease, new research has found.

A study by the University of Verona showed the dark shot of coffee destroys rogue tau proteins that gather in the brain and kill neurons, a process that is believed to be involved in the onset of the neurodegenerative disease.

“Recent research has suggested that coffee could also have beneficial effects against certain neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s,” said the study’s lead author, Professor Mariapina D’Onofrio.

“Although the exact mechanisms that cause these conditions are still unclear, it’s thought a protein called tau plays a significant role.”

In healthy people, tau helps stabilise structures in the brain, but in neurodegenerative diseases it can clump together into fibrils. These tangles are one of the key causes of dementia – slowing thinking and memory skills.

Lab experiments showed the consumption of espresso prevents these from forming. Researchers also discovered the fibrils were shorter and did not form larger sheets as the concentration of espresso extract, caffeine or genistein increased.

“Shortened fibrils did not act as ‘seeds’ for further aggregation,” Prof D’Onofrio said. Her team pulled espresso shots from store-bought beans and then characterised their chemical make-up. They chose caffeine and trigonelline, both alkaloids, the flavonoid genistein and theobromine, a compound also found in chocolate, to focus on in further tests.

Prof D’Onofrio said the beneficial effects of espresso were found whether the beverage was enjoyed on its own or mixed into a latte, Americano or even an espresso martini.

Dark, rich espresso is regularly drunk by around 10 per cent of people in Ireland, and it is often served after an evening meal. The number of cups of coffee drunk globally is estimated at more than two billion every day.

The norm for brewing an espresso is to grind a relatively large amount of coffee beans, around 20 grams, as finely as possible. To ‘pull’ an espresso shot, hot water is forced through these finely ground beans, creating a concentrated extract. This is often used as a base for other drinks, including the trendy espresso martini.

Prof D’Onofrio said that while coffee consumption has typically been associated with health risks, recent studies have showed the drink might have beneficial effects when consumed in moderate quantities, thanks to its biological properties. Coffee is rich in antioxidants and plant chemicals that dampen inflammation.

Regular consumption has been linked to reduced risk of premature death, protecting against type 2 diabetes, heart disease, liver and some cancers. Prof D’Onofrio added: “We have presented a large body of evidence that espresso coffee is a source of natural compounds showing beneficial properties.”

The findings were published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry.

