E-scooter users facing €2,500 fine for speeding in proposed law

The increasingly-popular scooters are currently illegal to use on public roads and can be seized by gardaí.

They would be regulated for the first time under the legislation being put forward by Fianna Fáil.

The party's transport spokesman, Marc MacSharry, said that e-scooter users have been "left in limbo" and he accused the Government and Transport Minister Shane Ross of being "behind the curve" on the issues.

"The reality is they exist and people are using them and are left in limbo because theoretically they are mechanically-propelled vehicles and under the existing legislation," Mr MacSharry said.

This means they would have to be taxed and insured and gardaí can seize them.

Mr MacSharry said it's "not an acceptable situation".

He added the Fianna Fáil bill aims to resolve the situation so people can use e-scooters "in a safe and regulated environment".

He said the proposed changes to the law acknowledges that e-scooters are "a fact of life now and they do provide a green solution for people on short commutes without congestion".

"Provided they're safely used we think it's a good option," he added.

Mr MacSharry said his party is open to amendments to the bill from other parties.

He claimed that the failure to regulate for e-scooters so far is an example of how the Government is "behind the curve on everything".

The Fianna Fáil bill is to amend the Road Traffic Act to regulate for the use of electric scooters and provide for their safe use on the roads.

Under its terms, all e-scooters would be required to be fitted with a speed-limitation device which would restrict it to 25kmh or less. It would be an offence to remove or tamper with the device.

There would also be a 25kmh speed limit for e-scooters on the roads. Users found exceeding this speed would get a €1,000 fine for a first offence. Repeat offenders would face a fine of €2,500 for a second or subsequent offence.

Users would also be required to wear a helmet and again would face fines for failing to do so.

There would also be an offence for driving an e-scooter in a public place without reasonable consideration for other people.

Mr Ross has announced a public consultation on e-scooters that is to run up to November 1.

It comes after a report commissioned by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) broadly supported legalising the use of such vehicles on public roads.

Irish Independent