ESB working to restore power to areas impacted by stormy weather overnight

Most faults are expected to be restored by early afternoon.

A view of pylons at the ESB's electric power station in Finglas, Dublin. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

A number of areas in the northwest of the country are without power this morning following stormy weather overnight.

ESB crews are working to restore supply to locations in Mayo, Sligo, Roscommon and Donegal.

Customers in Kerry, Limerick and other counties may also be impacted by outages.

Those experiencing outages can register to receive updates on when their supply might be restored on the ESB website.

Heavy showers are expected to return this afternoon and evening, with a Status Yellow thunderstorm weather warning in place for all counties in Connacht and Munster.

Cavan, Monaghan, Longford, Westmeath, Offaly, Laois and Kilkenny have also been issued with a Status Yellow thunderstorn warning.

The storms are expected to bring frequent lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds and the chance of hail.

It is in place from 10am until 10pm with possible impacts including localised flooding and difficult travel conditions.

Localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions may occur as a result.

These thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected today despite highest temperatures of 18C to 22C.

The MET Office has also issued a yellow warning to Antrim, Armagh, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry.