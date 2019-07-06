ESB suspend power plant operations amid concerns over hot water discharges into River Shannon

The ESB have suspended operations at Lough Ree Power Plant in Lanesborough, Co Longford amid worries over hot water discharges into the River Shannon.

A spokesperson for the ESB told Independent.ie that the power station will suspend operations for a number of weeks as the issue with the temperature of their cooling water entering the river is addressed.

The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating the issue at the midlands power plant amid concerns for the safety for the local fishery and other wildlife that inhabit the river.

According to the spokesperson for the electricity suppliers, ESB are trying to have their environmental licence amended in relation to the issue.

"ESB has on Friday decided to suspend the operation of the Lough Ree Power plant for the coming weeks," she said.

"ESB has sought an amendment to its environmental licence in relation to its cooling water discharge temperature in the river Shannon, which in this regard is of particular relevance during the summer months."

The power plant, which opened in 2004 at a cost of €200 million, generates up to 100MW of electricity and is integral to the operations of around 50 people employed by Bord na Móna nearby, to transport and deliver milled peat.

Online Editors