ESB says workers’ strike planned for today is ‘unlawful’

ESB Networks said a strike planned by its technicians to take place today is “unlawful”.

The electricity supplier said it plans to take legal action in relation to the dispute because the union that organised the strike is not affiliated with the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU).

The strike started at 8am today and is due to take place for 24 hours.

“ESB Networks is aware that Network Technicians who are members of the Independent Workers Union (IWU) are currently engaged in industrial action in the form of a work-to-rule,” a spokesperson for ESB said.

"This action is unlawful because IWU have balloted their members to progress a claim that has not been made to ESB or the Labour Court. This is a legal matter, and we are dealing with it as such. The IWU is not affiliated to either the ESB Group of Unions (GoU) or the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU)”

IWU members have been striking since last Monday, however, today that has escalated to a 24-hour stoppage.

The electricity company said the four unions that it is affiliated with it have confirmed that they are not in dispute with ESB and will continue to provide emergency cover.

It added that there has been a “limited impact” on electricity customers throughout the country due to the industrial action to date.

"ESB Networks continues to monitor the situation closely and ensure that the necessary contingency plans are in place to minimise the effects on its operations and customers as much as possible,” a spokesperson said.

“ESB Networks remains committed to resolving this matter. It is exploring all options, and has notified the IWU that it intends to take legal action in relation to this dispute.”