ESB Networks crews are continuing work this evening to restore power to homes and businesses nationwide in the wake of Storm Barra as around 13,000 customers remain without supply.

This number is down from around 60,000 customers earlier this morning.

Counties along the western and northwestern Seaboard are most affected.

In a statement, ESB Networks said that while poor weather conditions have hampered repair works in some areas, its crews will continue to work into the night doing everything they can to restore power to as many remaining customers as possible and crews will mobilise again at first light tomorrow.

Read More

Due to the severity of the damage caused by Storm Barra, access remains difficult and unfortunately, “many of those remaining customers will be without power overnight and into tomorrow, with small pockets of customers potentially without power beyond that.”

ESB Networks has moved crews from less impacted areas of the country to assist colleagues in the most severely impacted areas to reconnect customers as fast as they safely can.

Following further strong winds last night and during today, counties along the western seaboard from Donegal to Kerry have been most impacted.

It is very important that any impacted customers who use electrically powered medical devices contact their healthcare professional to make alternative arrangements if necessary.

With Storm Barra now subsiding and severe weather warnings coming to an end across the country, the public are reminded that if they come across fallen wires or damaged electricity network, never, ever touch or approach these as they are live and extremely dangerous.

Customers without power can check for updates on when their power is expected to be reconnected and report an outage, at www.powercheck.ie.

Customers can also check @ESBNetworks on Twitter for updates.