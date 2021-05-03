ESB network technicians plan 48 hour strike over outsourcing consultation

ESB Networks Technicians will stage a 48 hour strike this week in a dispute over consultation rights on the outsourcing of work to third parties.

Network technicians at ESB Networks who are members of the Independent Workers Union (IWU) are engaged in industrial action, which includes work to rule and work stoppages.

Workers in the union have been staging strikes since April 19.

More than 500 network technicians are involved in the dispute which the ESB have called “unnecessary industrial action”.

This follows a 24-hour strike on April 23, and another on April 29.

In a statement, ESB Networks said it is aware that 48 hour strikes were planned for Tuesday at 8am to Thursday.

ESB Networks said it remains "concerned" the IWU has not co-operated with emergency cover since the action began on April 19, which it said was “unprecedented in ESB’s experience”.

In an open letter by the IWU, the union said it was asked by its members of more than 500 Network Technicians to pursue a claim for consultation rights on the outsourcing of their work to outside third parties.

The union said this process already existed within the grade to afford this facility to other employees and members of other trade unions, the local Implementation Groups (LIGs).

The union said: “For a period of almost two years, the employees and their trade union utilised every available internal grievance avenue to reach an accommodation with the employer on the issue of consultation.

“At every turn the employer rejected all movement forward and point blankly refused to accommodate or enter dialogue in any way on the matter.

"The blanket response was that the employer did not recognise the trade union and would not engage.”

The IWU said it acknowledged the ESBs legal right not to recognise a trade union should that be their choice.

The union also said the employees concerned were legally entitled to consultation and information rights on the outsourcing of their work.

ESB Networks issued legal proceeding in the High Court against the IWU during the week seeking damages over industrial action.

The IWU said the ESB was “making a mockery of the State’s created machinery for the resolution, mediation, facilitation, adjudication, and determination of industrial related matters”.

TD Mick Barry addressed the ESB Network strikes in the Dail on Thursday and asked Tanaiste Leo Varadkar if the Government will be calling on the ESB to withdraw legal action.

The Tanaiste said: “Industrial relations within ESB Networks are a matter for the company”.

ESB Networks added that it acknowledges support provided by staff who are members of the affiliated trade unions.

The ESB confirmed that there has been limited impact to electricity customers as a result of the industrial action to date and contingency planning continues for the next 48 hours and beyond.