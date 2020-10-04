Eradicating coronavirus not ‘a viable option’ says Eamon Ryan

Eradicating the coronavirus is not a “viable option” according to Green Party leader and Minister for Climate Action, Communication Networks and Transport Eamon Ryan.

Speaking on RTÉ’s The Week in Politics programme, he said that the spread of the virus should be stabilised instead of eradicated, as this is not a “viable option”.

“What we're seeking to do is not to eradicate the virus, I don’t think that's a viable option but to stabilise it and I think, yes, there's real concern when you look at other counties [case numbers are] rising very fast,” he explained.

The Minister said that he hopes Level 4 restrictions can be avoided in the capital and in Donegal, both of which are currently at Level 3.

“I hope we can avoid that, I think we’re going to have to do everything to avoid that.

“I think the numbers in Dublin have continued to rise not in fast as rate as they were, I believe the measures that were all put in place in the likes of Donegal and Dublin would actually see that stabilising.”

He emphasised that the government’s priority is to keep the schools open at Level 4.

“I think that no matter what, the government is very much committed that that is very much important.

“We’re not seeing huge incidence increasing because of the schools going back, the international evidence shows that it can be done safely.

“The health damage that would be done if we weren’t able to have our children going to school would outweigh the benefits of closing them.

“So I think no, we would keep our schools open,” he added.

Online Editors