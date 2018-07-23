Equipment stolen while Dublin Fire Brigade attended emergency returned following public appeal

Two pieces of equipment stolen from a Dublin Fire Brigade crew while they were tending to a person suffering a cardiac arrest have been returned following an appeal to the public.

Both pieces of equipment were stolen off a fire engine yesterday as members of Dublin Fire Brigade were at the scene of an emergency call at a pub in Cabra.

The fire brigade shared a photo of the stolen items on Twitter in a bid to find them.

The public appeal seems to have worked as less than 24 hours later both pieces of equipment have been returned.

"At lunchtime a tradesman contacted us to say that he had been offered the DeWalt rescue saw. After some persuasion, they convinced the "seller" to hand it over and subsequently dropped it back to Phibsborough Station. We'd like to thank that person, and everyone for their support," Dublin Fire Brigade wrote on Twitter.

"Less than 24 hours after being stolen we are delighted to report that both pieces of equipment have been returned to Phibsborough Station. The Holmatro was dropped in by members of a #Cabra sports club. We want to thank everyone involved, especially the Cabra community whom rallied together to ensure their return," it added.

Online Editors