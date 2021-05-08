Eoghan Harris controversy: Who is Barbara J Pym?

Long-time Sunday Independent columnist Eoghan Harris had his contract terminated with immediate effect on Thursday after the former Senator admitted being involved in the running of an anonymous Twitter account set up in February 2020.

The account used the pseudonym Barbara J Pym and often targeted critics of Harris and those seen to be sympathetic of republicanism.

That account and eight others linked to it have now been suspended by Twitter for platform rule violations.

It is not clear how the Twitter handle was chosen but Barbara Pym was an English comedic novelist best known for Excellent Women (1952) and A Glass Of Blessings (1958).

According to her biography, The Adventures Of Miss Barbara Pym by Paula Byrne, the solicitor’s daughter and then wartime Wren had a love affair with an SS officer before WW2, but at her friends’ urging any references to him are omitted from her books, in which characters were often based on real-life people she encountered.

She studied at Oxford – for some of which time she wore a swastika pin - before embarking on her career as a novelist and then working for the International African Society. After years in the wilderness during which nobody would publish her books, which her publisher considered too old-fashioned, in 1977 both Philip Larkin, the poet, and critic Lord David Cecil, named her in the Times Literary Supplement as the most underappreciated novelist of the previous 75 years.

This prompted an about-turn by her publisher Jonathan Cape, which had dropped her 15 years earlier. However, it came too late as she had just signed a deal with Macmillan, and her much more serious novel Quartet In Autumn about office workers nearing retirement was nominated for the Booker Prize in 1977.

Pym died in 1980 at the age of 66 from cancer.

Sunday Independent editor Alan English said that while much of the pseudonymous account’s output reflected Mr Harris’s opinions in the paper, “it frequently went far beyond what I would describe as fair and reasonable comment”.

"Under no circumstances would such material have been published in our newspaper or on Independent.ie,” he said.

Mr Harris went on to defend his involvement in the account which he said was run by himself and a group of like-minded people, in an interview with Sarah McInerney on RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime, in which Ms McInerney revealed that she herself was among those who had blocked the Pym account after receiving what she said were personalised tweets from it.