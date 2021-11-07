Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has taken a second Covid-19 test and has tested negative, meaning he will be attending COP26.

Yesterday, Minister Ryan tested positive for coronavirus. However, the HSE recommended he do a second test and the result of this test was that Covid-19 was not detected.

A spokesperson for the minister added: “The public health advice in this instance is that the case is de-notified, close contacts are informed and the person can continue about their business.

"Minister Ryan now plans to travel to Glasgow for Cop26 tomorrow (Monday).

“Minister Ryan has not been symptomatic at any point. He underwent the initial test as a precautionary measure as recommended by the organisers of Cop26.

"On receipt of the initial result he followed all HSE protocols, including self-isolation and informing close contacts.”