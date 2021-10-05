Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has insisted the National Development Plan (NDP) is not just a “wish list” but has admitted that staff shortages could hinder the delivery of parts of it.

Minister Ryan said the real certainty provided in the plan is the decision to invest in the “everyday things that would help us in our quality of lives”.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that this includes having good water, good public transport, schools and hospitals.

The €165bn NDP, which was unveiled yesterday, has come in for criticism from some quarters because it does not contain a delivery date for a number of major projects - including the long-awaited Dublin MetroLink.

“In terms of timelines, things do take time in Ireland. They take time because we do a lot of public consultation. They take time because our planning system is often subject to legal challenges.

“It’s not a wish list because we do have to spend the money… the key test in Government in the next three to four years is in the delivery, is in spending the money and getting value for money for that. That will set the timelines,” Mr Ryan said.

He added he wants to steer the country’s development in a “greener direction” by delivering “climate resilient investment” to meet climate targets and said that “in this decade we will decarbonise our country”.

He said the plan will invest €8bn a year to upgrade, “bit by bit,” the road network but he would not be drawn on whether major projects such as the N6 Galway City Ring Road and the M20 Cork to Limerick motorway will be realised – saying he does not want to “pre-empt the planning process”.

“What I believe is the priority should be public transport and when it comes to roads what I am saying to TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland) is that I want to invest in by-passes for towns around the country. So, you improve the town centre first strategy and bring life back to the centre of towns,” he added.

Another area of the plan which has come in for criticism is the Government’s ability to deliver the retrofitting programme.

Minister Ryan admitted the lack of skilled workers needed to deliver the retrofitting programme is a problem and said young people should be encouraged to take up trades.

He said the NDP contains funding to upskill workers but added that it will take time, and that 47,000 jobs will be delivered primarily in the construction and forestry sectors.

“In the next 20-30 years there’s one area more than any that’s going to have a good income and good jobs,” he said.

Meanwhile, regarding Ireland’s corporate tax rate Mr Ryan said he is hopeful that the Government will sign-up to the 15pc global corporate tax deal which has been proposed by the OECD.