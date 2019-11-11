Entrepreneur (54) dies suddenly after taking part in endurance race

A 54-year-old successful entrepreneur and champion of industrial development in the west of Ireland has died suddenly after participating in a gruelling endurance race in Co Mayo.

A 54-year-old successful entrepreneur and champion of industrial development in the west of Ireland has died suddenly after participating in a gruelling endurance race in Co Mayo.

James Paul 'JP' Duffy, from Bunnacranagh, Curry, Co Sligo, became ill on the latter stages of the Westport Sea 2 Summit challenge on Saturday.

The event, in its 10th year, involves cycling, running and climbing and descending 764-metre (2,510ft) Croagh Patrick.

Mr Duffy, who was married with a family, was attended to by medics at the scene in Westport but died despite efforts to save him.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In