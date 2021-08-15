| 17.4°C Dublin

Entire town left with no power after car crashes into electricity pole and occupants flee scene

Sean Ryan

Gardaí are continuing to investigate a car crash on Saturday night which knocked out a town’s entire electricity supply.

Two males fled the scene of a car accident that knocked out electricity to almost 2,000 people in Edenderry in County Offaly on Saturday evening.

Gardaí in the town attended the scene of the two-car crash on Gilroy Avenue shortly before 10pm on Saturday.

Gardaí said two males from one of the vehicles fled the scene of the collision afterwards.

The accident resulted in an electricity pole fire and electrical wires were down. ESB and Fire Services attended the scene to assist gardaí.

A car was seized and investigations are ongoing.

Electricity has still not been restored to customers in the vicinity yesterday.

