A leading trade unionist is urging Transport Minister Shane Ross to beef up security for all public transportation workers after a staff member was assaulted at Connolly Station at the weekend in what he called a climate of “unprecedented levels of thuggery.”

A leading trade unionist is urging Transport Minister Shane Ross to beef up security for all public transportation workers after a staff member was assaulted at Connolly Station at the weekend in what he called a climate of “unprecedented levels of thuggery.”

'Enough is enough' - NBRU calls on Transport Minister to ramp up security following serious assault on staff member at Connolly Station

Dermot O’Leary, General Secretary of the National Bus and Rail Union, (NBRU), wrote to the minister on Saturday following what he described as “a most serious assault on a member of staff,” that day.

“I would not ordinarily write to you so soon after a relatively recent exchange of correspondence between our respective offices, relating to the issue of the NBRU call for a Transport Police,” he wrote.

“Your response to my recent letter was met with quite an amount of positivity from our members and public transport staff in general, given that it spoke encouragingly to the concept of a police (Garda) style resource on our public transport system,” he said.

He went on to say that while he appreciates that introducing dedicated transport police will not happen over night, a litany of “ever increasing serious assaults on staff and customers which, combined with the ongoing anti-social behaviour, has brought this topic centre stage in conversations among transport workers.”

“The serious assault today at Connolly Station is being viewed as a watershed moment in this current debate, 'enough is enough' is the narrative being promulgated among staff, it is hard to disagree,” he said.

“Minister, I am, on behalf of all public transport staff and commuters requesting that you will commit to making the necessary resources available to significantly increase (ramp up), the level of security which is required to tackle this unacceptable behaviour,” he wrote.

He also urged Mr Ross to elicit a commitment from Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan to provide garda resources to public transportation companies “as they endeavour to cope with the unprecedented levels of thuggery.”

“Transport staff now require assurances for both themselves and the travelling public with regards to their personal safety and wellbeing,” he said.

“There is no slow burner on this issue, all stakeholders will have to act immediately, and the health and safety alternative may involve decisions which may affect some of the current schedules of trains and buses,” he wrote.

Online Editors