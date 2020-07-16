‘Enough is enough’ Limerick publican vows to open on Monday despite government advice

A Limerick publican has vowed to reopen on Monday at 11am despite Tánaiste Leo Varadkar saying in the Dáil today that it will be “at least” August 10 before “wet pubs” can reopen.

Gearoid Whelan, who owns Whelan’s pub in west Limerick, said that he will open up on Monday morning and operate as a regular pub, with €10,000 worth of alterations made to the bar, making it social-disancting friendly.

He said that tourists have been allowed to “pour” in to the country and is making a stand for the bars who do not serve food and have not been allowed to open.

“I’ve been with the government all this way, they’ve done a fantastic job, but this time they’ve gone too far with letting the tourists, particularly the Americans.

“In west Limerick, in the whole area we’ve had four or five cases in the four months.

“We basically haven’t had [coronavirus] in Newcastle West,” he explained.

We will b open at 11am monday morning👍🏼. Thanks for all the support. If a texan can come into Ireland and go where he likes our door is open to our customers who we have served for almost 70 years👍🏼. Family run and 100% safe environment. Looking forward to seeing our friends🍺👍🏼 — Gearoid Whelan (@whelansbar1) July 16, 2020

“And yet the Americans pour into the country.”

He said that if passengers arriving into Ireland were tested, he would stay closed.

“If there was mandatory testing and put into a hotel until you found out your result, I’ll stay closed until Christmas.

“But the fact that they’re letting tourists into the country and yet every publican is forced to stay closed for possibly another, at least August 10, the cases are on the rise so we won’t be open, so I think it’s time to make a stand,” he explained.

“If they started testing at the airport, I’d stay closed. It’s wrong for us to suffer then for it.”

“I think we all know if you’re here on a holiday, you’re not going to quarantine for two weeks voluntarily.”

He said that in the four months the bar closed, he estimates that the business has lost hundreds of thousands in turnover.

“The publicans have played ball so far but our livelihoods are at stake,” he said.

“I’ve redesigned the bar, which cost up to €10,000, with screens, sanitising stations, you name it, we’ve done it, done all we can to make it as safe as possible,” he said.

“It’ll be a public house, walk off the street and have a drink if you want.”

Read More

Online Editors