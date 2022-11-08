Enniskillen bomb was a turning point on road to peace, says church minister

A church minister only months into the job when the Enniskillen bomb exploded has described the atrocity as a potential turning point on Northern Ireland's road to peace.

Six of the eleven people killed on November 8, 1987 in the IRA's infamous Remembrance Sunday attack were members of Reverend David Cupples' congregation.

A 12th victim of the blast, who died years later having never woken from a coma, was also a member of Enniskillen Presbyterian Church.

Thirty five years on from the Poppy Day bombing, Rev Cupples, who is now approaching retirement, has reflected on the day.

"I became minister on the 1st of September 1987 and the bomb happened on the 8th of November 1987, my tenth Sunday," he said.

"So I was just 30 years of age and scarcely knew very many members of the congregation.

"Though I did in fact know the six people who were killed on that day and those who were injured, and the seventh person who died some years later from his injuries.

"I had been in all their homes and had begun to get to know them. They were very much the centre of church life."

Relatives of those killed and members of the public gathered today at 10.43am, the exact time of the explosion on November 8, 1987, to remember their loved ones.

The event took place at a newly installed memorial in the town.

Enniskillen Memorial Remembrance Group chairwoman Stella Robinson, whose parents Wesley and Bertha Armstrong were killed in the bomb blast, said it is very important that what happened is remembered.

"My father loved his church, his church came first. My mother was very family-oriented, she was a great mum, like our best friend. We miss them, we really do," she said.

"It's important for future generations that they see what happened, and learn about what happened, that it won't happen again.

"It's a pain we carry with us all the time, and it never goes away."

No-one has ever been convicted over the attack.

Rev Cupples added: "Our church building is very close to the cenotaph so there is a long tradition of folk from the church going to the British Legion ceremony at the cenotaph and then coming for our service, which we delayed by half an hour."

The bomb went off as people were gathering at the town's war memorial for the ceremony.

The device was planted in library reading rooms close to the memorial and the walls of the building collapsed on top of those waiting for the annual remembrance event to begin.

Rev Cupples said it was only by chance he was not standing alongside those members of his congregation who died, saying he had been held up at the church making last-minute preparations for the service later that morning.

"I've often asked myself why was I not standing with my elders, the members of my congregation, the young people from the Bible class who were all lined along the pavement right in front of those rooms," he said.

"And the answer actually is that I was delayed. I was behind in my preparations for the Sunday morning service.

"So I was sitting in my study feverishly making last-minute preparations when I heard the bomb go off.

"And so if I'd been better prepared, one might say I probably would have been standing there with them, and therefore probably wouldn't be standing here today.

"So, it's one of life's mysteries, but that's why I wasn't there."

The minister said the bomb was an "overwhelming experience" for the town.

"There's a lot of water has passed under the bridge since then," he said.

"My first thoughts are for the families of those who died. Those families have all been on separate journeys.

"When you think of something like that happening and affecting so many different people, you know that there is never going to be one voice or one single way that people deal with that, and while they're all united in their grief and in wanting to remember their loved ones, they've all gone on separate journeys.

"I think of them and pray and wonder where they've got to on their journey of dealing with this pain."

Rev Cupples said a service in Enniskillen Presbyterian on the anniversary was organised to provide families with an opportunity to "take another step forward on the road to finding peace and inner healing".

"On the broader canvas, I think it is the view of many that the Enniskillen bomb exposed maybe more than many other atrocities the futility of violence," he said.

"And it may, when the history books are written, it may prove to have been a turning point on the road to some greater measure of peace and stability."

Relatives of those killed have made a fresh appeal for anyone with information that could help the police investigation to come forward.

People are still withholding information on the Enniskillen bomb 35 years on, the daughter of a retired nurse killed in the blast has said.

Aileen Quinton, whose mother Alberta (72) was killed in the bombing, said her grief has been exacerbated by attempts to rewrite history.

"It's still awful that it happened, but what has got worse since is people trying to dismiss it as not relevant any more," she told the PA news agency.

"People say, 'oh it happened in the past', but people continuing to justify it is still happening, people not disclosing information about who was responsible is still happening."

No-one was ever convicted for the bomb attack.

Victims are concerned that a bill by the UK Government which proposes an effective amnesty for Troubles crimes in exchange for co-operation with a new information retrieval body will close down all avenues to justice.

Ms Quinton said: "So far, it has been somebody's free go.

"It's hard to be hopeful because police don't seem to be interested. And then we have government trying to get this dreadful legacy bill through, but I will never accept or agree to justice being overlooked or played down.

"Justice for the past is essential for prosperity, not just financial prosperity but emotional and moral prosperity of the future.

"My message is that murder still matters and, even with the passage of time, the actual murders may be in the past but people continuing to justify it is happening in the present, continuing to fail to provide information is happening in the present.

"Even with the passage of time, if anybody has information, they should bring it forward."

Kenny Donaldson of the victims' group SEFF, described the bomb attack as "amongst the most heinous to have been carried out over the years of the terrorist campaign".

"To attack people whilst they're gathered to remember the dead further debased humanity," he said.

"Eleven innocents were slaughtered, with a twelfth to follow 13 years later, and over 60 physically and/or psychologically injured, but beyond this there were several hundred others who were present in the immediate aftermath as civilians, members of the security forces or first responders.

"At this point the bereaved families and others injured due to the events of that fateful day have yet to receive justice, truth and accountability for what occurred, on this the 35th anniversary since that terrorist outrage, perpetrated by the Provisional IRA.

"We call upon the community and those in possession of information which could lead to the apprehending of those responsible, to come forward and disclose such information."