Enjoy your cosy Sunday while you can - the week is set for a cold and wet start

Heavy rain will batter the country over the coming days and parts of the country are expected to be liable to flooding with low temperatures as the winter weather sets in.

According to Met Éireann forecaster Vincent O'Shea, Siunday's heavy rain and blustery showers in many areas will continue over the coming days.

"We're seeing heavy rain in Dublin and mainly showery situations throughout the country," he told Independent.ie.

"There's passing heavy showers and heavy rain countrywide. While strong winds won't be of concern, parts of the country may be at risk of flooding," he added.

Temperatures today will reach the highs of 12 to 14 degrees and will drop tonight to just three to seven degrees.

While the rain is set to clear up, mist and shallow fog patches will see heavy rain return later on in the night with a possibility of thunder.

These thundery showers will continue tomorrow, with the west of the country set to be affected the most at first.

The rain will then move towards the east.

"The main feature of the next couple of days will be the heavy rainfall but there won't be any extreme weather," said Mr O'Shea.

"It will clear up after Tuesday but there still be some passing showers, but it will be predominantly dry from Tuesday."

Tuesday is set to be wet and windy too with strong gusts along coasts in the south and a cold night, with highest degrees being four to eight.

There will be somewhat of an improvement on Wednesday, with some sunny spells and moderate breezes.

Online Editors