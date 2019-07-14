It looks like the summer sun will be disappearing for another week as Met Éireann forecast the rain to return by Wednesday.

Enjoy the sun while you can as rain to return midweek

There is some short-lived good news for sun-seekers as we can expect Monday to extend the weekend's good weather with temperatures even increasing to 25C.

However, it will take a turn on Tuesday, becoming unsettled as the weather remains fairly dry with a few scattered showers around the country.

Tuesday's temperatures are expected to peak at 22C before dropping slightly for the remainder of the week.

By Wednesday the sun will be covered by cloud and we will see the return of rain as showers become "persistent" in the afternoon, particularly in the north and north west.

A Met Éireann forecaster told Independent.ie that the outbreak of rain will lead in to some "fresher days" on Thursday and Friday, but showers will likely continue in to the weekend.

Despite the rain, humidity is expected to stay as temperatures for the week will remain warm, hovering between the high teens and low twenties.

Hay fever sufferers may finally get some respite though, as the pollen count will drop from high to low from Tuesday.

Online Editors