Another day of glorious autumn sunshine is in store for much of the country today - but enjoy it while it lasts, as more rain is on the way.

Enjoy the autumn sun while you can - rain is on way for rest of week

Despite a wet and miserable start to the October bank holiday weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday turned out to be largely dry and sunny - albeit with sub-zero temperatures overnight in some areas.

"We had a lovely weekend in some ways, it was predominantly dry and it will be very like yesterday today," said Met Éireann's Vincent O'Shea.

"It was cool but it didn't feel cool to the average punter on the ground due to light winds. It was ideal conditions for the Dublin City Marathon."

However, the mercury dropped as low as -1C in Dublin last night.

While south Munster will see rain move in by late afternoon or early evening today, the rest of the country can expect to see mostly dry conditions with sunny spells, he said.

However, it will remain on the cool side, with daytime highs of between 8C and 11C.

Temperatures will also plummet overnight tonight, dipping down to between 0C and 5C with frost in many areas.

The Greater Dublin Area can expect another largely dry day tomorrow, but the rest of the country won't be so lucky as rain will move in tomorrow and stay there for the remainder of the week, he said.

"It will be typically autumnal," he said. "We won't have any storms or gales but we will have rain every day."

Temperatures will remain on the cool side, with highs of just 9C to 11C.

However, they will improve to even above-normal temperatures as the rain settles in by mid-week.

Overnight temperatures are not expected to drop below 3C from tomorrow onwards, with coldest temperatures under clearer skies in more northerly counties, according to Met Éireann.

Anyone out trick-or-treating on Halloween night would be advised to keep an umbrella to hand, with scattered outbreaks of showery rain forecast.

However, normal temperatures with daytime highs of between 11C and 16C will lead to a relatively mild evening with southerly breezes.

Irish Independent