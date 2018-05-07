News Irish News

Monday 7 May 2018

Enjoy another early summer scorcher today

Aline Costa, Andressa Coelho and Luna Witkowski from Brazil make the most of the good weather on Dublin's Dollymount Strand, while Elena and Ines Reyes from Mexico (background) decided to stay wrapped up. Photo: Gerry Mooney
Aline Costa, Andressa Coelho and Luna Witkowski from Brazil make the most of the good weather on Dublin's Dollymount Strand, while Elena and Ines Reyes from Mexico (background) decided to stay wrapped up. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Ian Begley

Ireland sizzled on the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures reaching 23C in eastern counties yesterday.

And there will be more sunshine for the final day of the long weekend as thousands head for the beaches or parks to cool down.

Kitesurfer Francesco Fiorini from Killester took to the water at Dollymount Strand. Photo: Gerry Mooney
Kitesurfer Francesco Fiorini from Killester took to the water at Dollymount Strand. Photo: Gerry Mooney

In fact, Ireland was hotter than Lanzarote and Ibiza during the mini-heatwave that has lasted all weekend.

But enjoy the glorious sunshine while you can because, according to Met Éireann, “it’s all downhill” from tomorrow.

The spell of sunny weather that has brought out flashy sunglasses and bright summer outfits is about to recede behind the clouds  as the country is expected to see a return to cooler temperatures and rain.

Met éireann forecaster John Eagleton warned: “There’ll be a change in the temperatures come Tuesday.”

Moya O'Brien and Shannon Mernagh at Loftus Hall, Co Wexford, at the Bealtaine 'Festival of Fire'. Photo: Patrick Browne
Moya O'Brien and Shannon Mernagh at Loftus Hall, Co Wexford, at the Bealtaine 'Festival of Fire'. Photo: Patrick Browne

While warm and sunny conditions will continue today, temperatures tomorrow will drop to about 15C.

“The week ahead looks very bad,” said Mr Eagleton. He said there would be “disappointing” temperatures for the time of year.

Ed Sheeran fans definitely weren’t complaining, as tens of thousands flocked to see the pop icon perform last night in the Cork leg of his Irish tour.

Meanwhile, a magical fireworks display sizzled over the Limerick skyline last night as the city sailed through its 14th annual Riverfest.

Aoife Fitzgerald of Artastic Street Theatre at Riverfest, Arthur's Quay Park, Limerick. Photo: Sean Curtis
Aoife Fitzgerald of Artastic Street Theatre at Riverfest, Arthur's Quay Park, Limerick. Photo: Sean Curtis

This year’s event saw record numbers of well over 85,000 visitors flow towards the River Shannon, which is the core attraction of the annual riverside celebrations.

The May The Fourth Festival, which saw ‘Star Wars’ fans travel to Co Kerry, also came to a close yesterday.

Swimmers at the Forty Foot in Dublin. Photo: Stephen Collins
Swimmers at the Forty Foot in Dublin. Photo: Stephen Collins
Ed Sheeran in concert at Parc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo: Arthur Carron
Ed Sheeran in concert at Parc Ui Chaoimh in Cork. Photo: Arthur Carron

