Energy use rises again despite efficiency efforts as transport drives up demand for fuels

The country used more fuel and power last year than ever before despite attempts to improve energy efficiency.

Energy use increased by 5pc in 2022 and would have been higher if the relatively mild winter and soaring cost of bills hadn't pushed households to turn down their heating.

Energy expert, Margie McCarthy, director of research at the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), described the increase as "worrying".

She said a trend of increasing energy demand was contrary to national goals and EU energy efficiency obligations.

Most of the increase came from the use of petrol and diesel for transport as traffic levels firmly rebounded back to their pre-Covid levels.

A more significant increase was avoided through a reduction in household heating demand which cut the amount of oil and gas used.

“SEAI believes that the 12pc reduction in energy demand in the residential sector is due to a combination of high energy prices, the post-Covid return to office, home efficiency improvements, a switch to renewables and some weather effects,” the authority said.

The implication is that a cold winter and a lowering of prices could spark a return to higher levels of usage this coming year.

There are two pieces of positive news coming out of this latest report.

Ireland’s overall renewable energy share last year was 13.1pc, which avoided 6.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

That helped reduce the overall emissions from energy by 1.8pc over the year.

However, both figures are below target.

“Our renewable share still falls well short of our 2020 target of 16pc,” Ms McCarthy said.

“We are now so far behind the correct trajectory to reach our 2030 target that we need an unprecedented increase of Ireland’s renewable energy share to the end of this decade.

“It’s critical that we reduce current planning and development lead times for establishment of climate essential infrastructure, like onshore and offshore wind turbines, grid scale solar PV, associated grid development and district heating”.

She said the report showed the scale of change that was required in behaviour in Ireland as a society.

“This is clearly illustrated by the impact of our restricted movement on transport during COVID, followed by the massive subsequent emissions rebound,” she said.

“It also demonstrates the power of the collective action of individuals. What we achieved at home and work in reducing our heat demand in 2022 is aligned with the level of effort required.”