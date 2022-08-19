Energy regulator warns of blackouts due to high peak-time power use

Peak-time electricity usage must be slashed to avoid power outages, the energy regulator has warned.

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) has ordered electricity suppliers to find ways to curb the surge in demand for power that occurs between 5pm and 7pm daily.

It warned that if that does not happen, the security of supply will be jeopardised.

The CRU also said customers face forking out more for electricity as the cost of cranking up generation and buying in power to meet periods of high demand grows.

The warnings have come at a time when customers are already being hit by repeated price hikes and bills that have soared over the past year.

In a document sent to electricity companies, the CRU said there will be serious challenges in meeting demand for power this winter.

“There is a significant risk to electricity security of supply in Ireland over the coming years,” it said.

“There is an expected capacity shortfall in coming years if unmitigated, with particular challenges expected in the winter months in 2022/23 and 2023/24.”

The regulator blamed the situation on “the closure of large electricity generation units, the failure of new contracted generation to deliver, an accelerated degradation of the existing fleet as it responds to intermittent wind generation, and significant demand growth across a number of sectors of the economy”.

While overall demand is rising, the CRU said 62pc of the expected increase to 2025 comes from a small number of extra-large energy users (XLEUs). It singled out “in particular, data centres”.

“The significant demand growth from XLEUs cannot be overlooked and the CRU considers it important to take necessary actions to influence the behaviours of customers driving demand increases.”

The CRU is proposing changes to tariffs and usage policy for large energy users to push them to adapt their demand patterns, to take effect from October 1.

They would also be penalised for failing to reduce demand when winds are low and renewable energy supply dips, and during amber alerts which are issued when demand rises dangerously close to maximum available supply.

There will also be an impact on domestic customers.

Those with smart meters who are on smart tariffs or “time of use” tariffs could be hit with further increases in their already higher peak-time charges, compensated for by greater off-peak reductions.

Those with smart meters who are not yet on smart tariffs will come under pressure from their suppliers to make the switch.

The majority of households still do not have smart meters and do not have differing peak and off-peak tariffs so it will be harder to incentivise them to delay unnecessary use of electrical appliances to beyond the 5pm to 7pm period.

But electricity companies are being told they need to find ways to encourage the change in behaviour. ESB Networks is proposing a “Beat the Peak” initiative that would sign up customers to receive prompts to reduce their usage when demand gets dangerously high and receive a reward in return.

If there is not a general response to the CRU’s call, there are underlying threats of power outages and increased network charges which apply to all customers regardless of what meter or tariff they have.

The CRU said it would not speculate on what ideas and initiatives the electricity suppliers would come up with as they have been given until September 1 to respond.

EirGrid, which operates the national electricity grid, has told the CRU the deadline is too tight and the proposed October 1 start date too soon.

The CRU said the tight timeline was “unusual” but it was necessary to “act quickly”.

“There has not been the time necessary to carry out detailed analysis on the proposals developed. However, it is considered prudent that action is taken now,” it said.