Energy firms will give surplus power to households in poverty

Electricity companies are teaming up to provide surplus energy from wind farms free to households in fuel poverty.

Their new social enterprise, EnergyCloud, is inspired by FoodCloud, which was set up to distribute unsold food from shops and restaurants to charities and food banks.

EnergyCloud will use a similar concept to take the excess energy generated by wind turbines and solar parks when demand from paying customers is lower than output, and divert it to low-income homes.

Around €50m-€75m worth of electricity goes to waste each year when turbines are powered down or energy dumped because more is being produced than can be immediately used.

EnergyCloud will work with local authorities, charities and housing associations to identify housing schemes and homes to tap into the surplus.

Typically, excess power is produced at night, with generators receiving automated signals to ease off or shut down turbines under the agreed ‘curtailment’ policy.

Under the redistribution scheme, they will also get signals to start diverting the power to pre-selected homes.

Houses included in the scheme will be fitted with a small heating control device that will activate the immersion to come on and use the free power to heat water so that households wake up to warm water in the morning.

A spokesperson said the project was preparing to go live, with the first home being fitted out shortly and 50 homes to be completed over the coming months. Full details of how it will work will be shared once the first home is made ready.

“It’s consistent with Government policy as it uses renewables, prevents waste and helps to tackle fuel poverty,” said the spokesperson. “The industry was very keen to start it for all those reasons.”

ESB, SSE Airtricity, Eirgrid and Wind Energy Ireland are among industry bodies behind the venture.

Technological University Dublin, Kingspan and energy management firm Climote are also involved along with Clúid, Ireland’s largest not-for-profit housing association.

Gabriel D’Arcy, a former managing director of Bord na Móna and visiting professor at Dublin City University, is chairperson. Around 372,000 households get the fuel allowance payment to help with the cost of heating their homes and water in winter.

However, as many as 461,000 are believed to suffer from fuel poverty, either going without heat or sacrificing other

essentials to pay fuel bills.

EnergyCloud has the potential to save participants money but also allow some extra comfort they might otherwise be forced to forgo.

Curtailment is an issue for wind and solar farms worldwide. The long-term solutions most promoted are widespread battery storage to store excess power, or hydrogen plants to convert it to fuel for heavy vehicles and industry.

The thinking behind EnergyCloud is that the idea could be scaled up to provide a complementary use for surplus power, diverting it to a wide range of households to help speed up the move away from fossil fuels.

