Enemy of the state: Kinahan cartel used woman in State job to hide assets

A WOMAN working in a sensitive State office was used by the Kinahan cartel in a bid to hide its proceeds of crime.

The Herald can reveal that a significant investigation by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) uncovered a wide range of methods used by Liam Byrne and his associates to launder their ill-gotten gains - including using people with no involvement in crime.

Investigators are currently in the process of seizing some €2.7m worth of assets from what was described in court as the 'Liam Byrne Organised Crime Group'.

The assets being seized from Byrne and his associates targeted under 'Operation Lamp' include four homes worth more than €2m, 29 high-end vehicles worth more than €500,000, designer jewellery valued at more than €100,000, a bank account containing €36,760 and €34,840.

The CAB investigation also revealed that associates of the mob spent upwards of €30,000 staying at some of Dublin's most luxurious hotels following the outbreak of the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

It has now emerged that one of the people used to register vehicles to disguise ownership for "top tier" Dublin associates of the cartel was a woman who was employed in a State office.

The woman, who is aged in her 30s, was employed at the time of the CAB probe in a department which contained "highly sensitive" information.

It is understood she was used to register a vehicle in her name on behalf of a cartel associate.

She has no involvement in criminality, which is why she was used to register the vehicle, gardai believe.

This is a common method used by the cartel to disguise ownership, using a person with a legitimate means of income to explain the vehicle being registered in their name.

Gardai do not consider her a member of the crime gang despite assisting its efforts to hide its proceeds of crime.

The woman in question is, however, a close associate of jailed Kinahan associate Glen Byrne (40), who was imprisoned earlier this month after being caught with €350,000 belonging to the mob.

On June 24, 2017, Byrne was caught in possession of the huge amount of cash - which was wrapped into seven bails containing €50,000 each - at a Dublin car wash.

The court heard previously that Byrne and two associates were arrested on foot of a surveillance operation that had been tackling "large organised crime" both inside and outside the State. He was later jailed for three-and-a-half years.

A source told the Herald that the woman's name appeared in the investigation into the cartel's Dublin mob, and that as a result she is no longer employed in the State office.

Gardai had serious concerns that the woman may have had access to files which were pertinent to ongoing investigations.

However, in a previous statement to the Herald, the State office in question said that there was no internal investigation into the person accessing sensitive files.

The CAB probe uncovered how the gang went to extra lengths to disguise its proceeds of crime, particularly through the motor trade.

On one occasion, Liam Byrne and another senior lieutenant were driving around Dublin while wearing bulletproof vests.

They were stopped in a BMW 430, valued at €45,000, and still registered to a company in the UK.

It later emerged that a system of 'Sale or Return' was being exploited to obscure the beneficial ownership of the vehicles and to avoid an inquiry into any issue concerning how the person in possession of the vehicle was in a position to purchase it.

The use of third parties to register vehicles - used by the State-employed woman - was also a ploy used by the mob to disguise ownership.

The CAB has stated that Liam Byrne - whose brother David was shot dead in the Regency Hotel bloodbath in 2016 - operates at the "top tier" of the crime gang and is a very close associate of cartel boss Daniel Kinahan.

