Endometriosis sufferers can seek treatment at centre in Romania

Dr Mitroi is providing his services at the Bucharest Endometriosis Centre in his native Romania.

Women suffering from endometriosis have a new option of treatment in Romania as Healthcare Abroad has secured the services of Dr Gabriel Mitroi.

Endometriosis is a debilitating condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes and beyond the reproductive system. It is often found on the intestines and other organs.

It is a condition that affects one in every 10 women and requires multidisciplinary care.

Dr Mitroi is providing his services at the Bucharest Endometriosis Centre in his native Romania.

It is a chronic disease associated with severe, life-impacting pain during periods, sexual intercourse, bowel movements and/or urination, chronic pelvic pain, abdominal bloating, nausea, fatigue, and sometimes depression, anxiety, and infertility.

The illness is often misdiagnosed, and many women spend years waiting for healthcare in Ireland.

Dr Mitroi said: “I understood early on in my career that endometriosis is a deeper and more serious problem than the medical community thought it was. I kept seeing more and more cases of endometriosis, most of them who had already undergone one or more surgeries, with no success.”

Dr Mitroi’s team remain available post-surgery after Irish patients have flown home.

Under the arrangement, Healthcare Abroad arranges hotels, airport transfers and travel between the hotel and the hospital. The agency also helps to complete paperwork so reimbursements can be successfully claimed from the HSE after patients fly home.

Patients must pay for flights and hotel accommodation as the HSE does not reimburse travel and accommodation. Patients may also have to make a co-payment for treatment (due to the HSE reimbursement rates) depending on the level of treatment required.

Healthcare Abroad Director of Women’s Health Ekaterina Chechel said: “Our directors have made a number of visits to Bucharest and we are now delighted to be able to help Irish women access the life-changing services offered by Dr Mitroi and his expert team.

“Endometriosis is a horrible condition and tens of thousands of Irish women suffer from it. Many of them spend years – sometimes 10 years – just waiting to get a diagnosis. We are pleased that we are working alongside Dr Mitroi and can now offer a solution.”

Paul Byrne, Chief Operations Officer with Healthcare Abroad said: “We launched this service as a result of demand from Irish women; and after getting feedback from patients who travelled alone and found it difficult, especially completing the paperwork required. It’s no secret that the provision of services for Irish women suffering from endometriosis is poor in Ireland.”