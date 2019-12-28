Endgame in sight for bad debts stemming from financial crash

The endgame is in sight for bad debts stemming from the financial crash of a decade ago, new figures indicate.

While the legacy of the crisis is still being seen in the courts, there has been a significant slump in the number of bankruptcies in the past year.

Data compiled by debt analysis experts StubbsGazette also reveals that while there was an increase in the number of debt judgments being registered, the overall value of these slumped by a quarter compared to 2018.

Judgments valued at €198.8m have been registered this year, compared to €269.7m last year, while the average value of judgments decreased from €110,054 to €67,223. The number of bankruptcies also decreased, from 397 to 259.

The figures indicate a change in approach by vulture funds has had a significant impact. While vulture funds registered judgments totalling €75.6m last year, the figure was just €20.3m for 2019.

Judgments, once secured, mean a lender can seek to pursue the borrowers' assets to clear the debt. This can include getting a judgment mortgage, where a creditor registers a charge against a property owned by a debtor.

StubbsGazette managing director James Treacy said the figures, in particular the decrease in bankruptcies, were significant.

"They indicate the economy has washed out a lot of the bad debt that was a legacy of the bust," he told the Irish Independent. "It does take a while for this to happen after a financial crisis. Bankruptcies are usually the final manifestation of bad debt, so it looks like we are coming to the endgame of that."

Mr Treacy said that when the volume of registered judgments goes up, this was a sign the health of the economy is improving as it shows credit is flowing more freely.

However, a deeper look at the figures reveals the improvement in credit availability is not uniform.

Mr Treacy said the data indicated people living in the Border counties and Connacht were experiencing a credit crunch relative to the rest of the country. This contributed to a higher level of insolvency per head of population in those areas, he said.

"We found that people living in Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan in particular were twice as likely to file for bankruptcy or be forced into bankruptcy than people living in Leinster or Munster. That is hugely significant."

Vulture funds only registered 19 debt judgments this year compared to 29 in 2018 and the overall value of these slumped by €55.3m.

Mr Treacy said this may have been due to the difficulty funds have had in repossessing properties in Ireland.

"As far as I know they still have hundreds and hundreds of cases in the courts system but they are just sitting on them or just using them as tactical weapons to get people to engage," he said.

The largest judgment registered in 2019 was for €9.8m in favour of Danske Bank.

AIB and Ulster Bank also registered multi-million euro judgments against debtors.

However, the approach of Bank of Ireland has been different. It registered just six judgments this year, compared with the 240 registered by AIB.

To put things in perspective, Sky UK and Flogas registered more judgments in the past 12 months than Bank of Ireland.

The most active in chasing debt was the Revenue Commissioners. The Collector General registered 1,735 judgments with a combined value of €50.7m during 2019.

They were followed by local authorities, which registered 258 judgments with a combined value of €2m during the past year.

Irish Independent