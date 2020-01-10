End to 'extraordinary journey' as Michelin Star restaurant in Cork announces closure

A Michelin Star restaurant in Co Cork has been dealt a devastating blow after announcing its closure, just one year after receiving the coveted culinary award.

The highly rated Mews restaurant in Baltimore, west Co Cork was set up in in 2015, with local produce as the centrepiece.

The budget was tight from the start and the owners’, Robert Collender and James Ellis did everything they could to save money, including doing their own plumbing repairs, marketing, and working 90-hour weeks to cut down on staffing costs.

But despite their efforts, nothing could be done to save the restaurant.

Taking to Instagram, Mr Collender said that running Mews had been an extraordinary journey, but admitted the project had “run out of steam”.

“Our uncompromising approach from the start- using only ingredients sourced direct from local farmers, market-gardeners, fishermen and foragers made an immediate and somewhat unexpected impact,” he said.

“We built a small but truly dedicated team and a tasting menu which elevated the local ingredients to a new level.”

Mr Collender said that gaining a Michelin star was the greatest pleasure of his working life.

“While a Michelin star may seem a somewhat arbitrary goal, it is not one which is easily attained. I will forever remember the collective effort that our staff put in during that period. To say that it was beyond the call of duty does not nearly do it justice,” he said.

The business owner added that he has no intention of leaving Cork.

“Cork has very much become my home and I look forward to the future here and projects new.”

In interview with the Irish Independent in 2018, Mr Collender discussed the sacrifices the staff had to make in order to achieve critical acclaim.

“We lived upstairs in the restaurant in the first year. I had to climb across the wine boxes to get to my bed. It was the wine store as well as my bedroom,” he said at the time.

“We begged, borrowed, and stole and did what we could with what we had, and it’s always been that way. Our head chef will clean the bins out and mop the floors. I’ll learn about the electric work and the plumbing so I can save a few quid on that. Everyone has to do everything in our place. We don’t have the teams that other restaurants have. On any one day I might be an interior designer, a plumber and a sommelier.”

“You’re everything from marketing boy to glass polisher. So you have to take on many roles, and that’s what attracts us and that’s what keeps us busy,” he said.

Online Editors