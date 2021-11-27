End the ‘false narratives' on the cost of climate action, urges Green leader Eamon Ryan

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has insisted “false narratives” around the cost of climate action measures need to be put to bed if the Government is to tackle the threat posed to the environment by rising carbon emissions.

Speaking at a Green Party convention, Mr Ryan said some “older but not wiser heads” argue that Ireland should “just hang back and let other countries do the hard work”.

“I’ve heard people say it’s too expensive and we should be concentrating on other things,” he said before adding: “It is time for us to put all those false narratives to bed.”

Mr Ryan also revealed he will bring a proposal to Government in the coming weeks to electrify the Maynooth rail line and to order 95 new battery electric train carriages as part of the DART+ West projection.

He said in the coming three months he will also bring the Bus Connects and Dublin Metro projects to Cabinet.

Mr Ryan said by next September new clean air regulations will ban the sale of inefficient solid home heating fuels. “It will be a vital part of saving some of the 1300 lives that are lost prematurely each year due to air pollution,” he added.

The Green Party leader said the first auction for offshore wind will take place in the autumn while he is also planning to introduce floating offshore wind power “to tap into the immense resources in the Atlantic ocean”.

“Converting that power to Hydrogen will bring industry to our ports and western shores. Using new underground and subsea cabling allows us ship power over long distances so our country has an income stream for ever and a day,” he said.

Mr Ryan said the country needs to “take another look around at where the world is headed” and understand that “once more the world is changing and that Ireland needs to be brave and choose to be ahead of the curve”.

“We will create an Ireland of warmer homes, increased employment, and healthier families,” he said.

Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin warned it can no longer be “business as usual” when it comes to addressing climate change. Ms Martin said the country’s institutions have been slow to accept change.

“If our institutions can’t get what needs to be done, then let’s never accept no for an answer, let’s continue to advocate effectively, campaign relentlessly and more importantly deliver real results, real change,” she added.

She said the party is an “inclusive room for different views, perspectives and opinions”.

However, she said the party is where it needs to be in “this Green decade of change”.