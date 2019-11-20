End of road in sight for Leap Card as mobile phones set to take over
Commuters will use mobile phones or bank cards to pay for journeys on buses, trains and the Luas under new plans from the National Transport Authority.
Plans for the introduction of "next generation ticketing" on public transport could see the Leap Card being replaced by contactless payments.
The National Transport Authority (NTA) has issued a market consultation notice to engage with potential services providers as part of its plans to introduce Account Based Ticketing (ABT).
It will allow passengers to pay for their journey through their phones, bank cards or official ID card or passport, removing the need to carry a special card for commuting.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
However, it could be 2027 before the Leap Card will be phased out completely.
The NTA said ABT would facilitate cashless operations with all self-service ticketing on urban bus services.
It would mean there would be no interaction between passengers and drivers.
The authority said the second biggest cause of delays for buses, after congestion, is drivers having to take payments from passengers as they board at bus stops.
ABT will validate payments through contactless debit and credit cards and other contactless methods including Apple Pay and Google Pay. It is also examining using Bluetooth or location-based technologies which will not require commuters to tag on or off.
Irish Independent