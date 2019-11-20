Commuters will use mobile phones or bank cards to pay for journeys on buses, trains and the Luas under new plans from the National Transport Authority.

End of road in sight for Leap Card as mobile phones set to take over

Plans for the introduction of "next generation ticketing" on public transport could see the Leap Card being replaced by contactless payments.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) has issued a market consultation notice to engage with potential services providers as part of its plans to introduce Account Based Ticketing (ABT).

It will allow passengers to pay for their journey through their phones, bank cards or official ID card or passport, removing the need to carry a special card for commuting.

