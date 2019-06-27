The co-owner of the popular Dublin bridal store where actress Amy Huberman bought her wedding gown is "overwhelmed" by the reaction to the news it is shutting next month.

End of road: Bridal store to the stars to close

Myrtle Ivory, on St Anne's Lane, off Dawson Street, has been in business for over a decade.

Co-owner Meghann Keogh, whose mum Marina O'Riordan opened the shop in 2007, said it will still be "business as usual" for brides set to marry next year, despite its decision to close on July 31.

"We are still doing fittings in the alterations factory and we will be in attendance," she told the Irish Independent.

Meghann said they had been "blessed" with their customers over the years, including rugby hero Johnny Sexton's wife Laura, and former Miss World Rosanna Davison, as well as Amy Huberman.

"Amy is a style icon and people look to her for inspiration. The designer Stephanie Allin saw her dresses sky-rocket in popularity," she added.

