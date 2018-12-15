The days of passing street trading licences down the generations are gone, with new EU directives marking an end to a long-standing tradition.

The days of passing street trading licences down the generations are gone, with new EU directives marking an end to a long-standing tradition.

'End of era': Street traders can no longer keep licence in family

Dublin City Council has confirmed new regulations will mean licences going from the holder to a family member will not be possible.

Once the licence is gone - if the holder dies for instance - it will then be open for tender to anyone. The new directive comes into place on January 1.

Some stallholders in areas such as Moore Street, Meath Street, Camden Street and Grafton Street have had their trading licence passed down through five generations.

The EU casual trading regulations state licences should be "only for an appropriate limited period".

It said it was not open to automatic renewal and there should be no advantage to the previous holder or anyone connected to that holder. Family members can still apply for the licence.

A fishmonger on Moore Street for 50 years, Margaret Buckley (73) said stallholders would "fight tooth and nail" against these changes. She said the stall had been in her family for around 150 years.

"I'm here 50 years, we were helping the mother and when she died, we took over," she said. "If anything happens to me it should be passed onto the daughter and keep the tradition going - this is what we've been fighting for."

Fruit and veg trader Bernie Darcy said stallholders would struggle to pass them on anyway, with little interest coming from families.

Independent councillor Mannix Flynn said it was "the end of an era" but it was something that was needed.

Irish Independent