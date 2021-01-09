| 1.3°C Dublin

Empty shelves caused by exporters being unable to cope with export and safety documents

Percy Pig products are on display at a Marks & Spencer store in South Woodford, London, Britain, January 8, 2021. REUTERS/James Davey

Sarah Collins

Retailers hope a temporary customs fix will ease post-Brexit shortages at Irish supermarkets, but bigger problems are looming.

Cheese, processed meat and sweets could face tariffs under complicated new trade rules, meaning higher prices or less choice for Irish consumers.

Marks & Spencer said yesterday that around a third of the products it sells in Ireland including Percy Pig gummies could be affected.

