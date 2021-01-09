Empty shelves caused by exporters being unable to cope with export and safety documents

Retailers hope a temporary customs fix will ease post-Brexit shortages at Irish supermarkets, but bigger problems are looming.

Cheese, processed meat and sweets could face tariffs under complicated new trade rules, meaning higher prices or less choice for Irish consumers.

Marks & Spencer said yesterday that around a third of the products it sells in Ireland – including Percy Pig gummies – could be affected.

This week’s shortages are largely down to exporters not knowing how to fill out customs and safety documentation.

Food and drink exports are notoriously difficult to clear, as they require a 24-hour pre-notification period and special health, veterinary and safety checks.

Yesterday, the Revenue Commissioners started issuing suppliers with temporary registration numbers to allow them to clear customs faster.

Ibec’s Food and Drink director, Paul Kelly, said these kinds of teething problems were “to be expected” and that the emergency measures appeared to be having an impact. “Goods are flowing as a result,” he told the Irish Independent yesterday.

It will take a day or two to see how well the measures are working, Revenue said.

The move came after Stena Line cancelled ferry sailings to Ireland, citing a “significant drop” in freight volumes due to supply chain problems at its UK ports.

Revenue said while it has processed “thousands” of customs forms in the last number of days, some businesses were having “difficulties” lodging safety declarations.

“It is clear that many were not as prepared as they thought or significantly underestimated what was involved in being Brexit-ready,” a spokeswoman told Reuters.

Yesterday, parcel firm DPD also froze overland deliveries to the EU, including Ireland, pending a review of new customs formalities. Fashion retailers Debenhams, John Lewis and Asos have also suspended online orders for Irish customers.

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune said Irish consumers need to be mindful of additional charges as a result of Brexit. “Things are very different now for shoppers when it comes to buying from the UK,” she said.

“It is so important to be aware of the changes so that shoppers are not hit with unforeseen extra charges.”

But a more long-term problem looms for the individual products that Irish people consume.

Although last December’s trade deal secures tariff-free and quota-free access for EU and UK goods, it contains complicated rules on where those goods originate.

‘Rules of origin’ requirements mean, for example, that no more than 20pc of UK dairy exports to the EU (by weight) can come from outside the bloc.

So Irish cheddar that is distributed to supermarkets or restaurants here via a UK distribution hub could potentially be slapped with re-export tariffs unless it’s altered in some way.

There are also rules of origin requirements on tobacco, cosmetics, chemicals, medicines, clothing and a host of other products.

UK carmakers face increasingly complicated rules from now until 2026, by which time they will have to source at least 45pc of their battery packs from within the EU or UK.

“There is going to be a more permanent cost that is going to be imposed on the supply chain,” Mr Kelly told the Irish Independent, “unless we can get the European Commission to look at this again.”

While cross-border trade between Ireland and Northern Ireland was regulated under the 2019 withdrawal agreement, suppliers in the North face increased red tape when trading with Great Britain.

Asda, Sainsbury’s and Tesco told BBC News NI that some products faced delays or were in limited supply this week.

Some goods – such as medicines, chilled meats and other food from authorised suppliers – going into Northern Ireland from Great Britain were granted temporary opt-outs from health checks. They will still need to complete customs declarations.