'Lady in Red' singer Chris de Burgh is selling his early 19th century country home with a price tag in excess of €12.5m.

Empty nest: Chris de Burgh selling plush home as 'it's just too big for two'

Bushey Park in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, which is for sale through David Ashmore of Sotheby's International Realty, boasts six principal reception rooms and eight bedrooms.

De Burgh's adult children, including former Miss World and nutritionist Rosanna Davison (35), no longer live at home.

In an interview, the singer, who lives with his wife Diane, said: "There's no financial need. I don't have to sell this place.

"I just think it's too big for two people."

He added that, in total, he had "probably put more money into it than I'm asking back".

"Maybe as a hard-headed businessman, I should have been a bit more careful. But I wasn't, and we've created something spectacular."

The agent says: "In 1996, the house was comprehensively restored and extended by the musician owner Chris de Burgh and his wife Diane."

The house is described as a "delightful late-Georgian period home, presented in excellent condition and comprising some 23,158 square feet or 2,102 square metres of accommodation, including a splendid indoor pool complex".

The main house is augmented by a guest house and gate lodge, and is 2km from Enniskerry village. Bushey Park was completed "circa 1815 in the Georgian villa style".

London interior designer Simon Kingi was commissioned to oversee the design of the interiors when the house was restored.

The vendor said that many modern amenities were incorporated when the house was restored, including "advanced security provision, integrated sound systems and efficient heating systems".

The wine cellar is "naturally vented with fitted Euro Cave wine racks with circa 600 bottle capacity, shelving for 36 wine cases and polished oak flooring".

