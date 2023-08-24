Employment rate for people aged 15-64 highest recorded since 1998

The employment rate for females in the same age group is also at its highest level since 1998. Photo: Getty Images

There were 31,900 people in long-term unemployment, an increase of 100 people in the second quarter of 2022, according to data released from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

However, the employment rate was more than 74pc for people aged 15-64, which was the highest rate recorded since the series began in 1998.

The employment rate for females in the same age group is also at its highest level since 1998.

Sam Scriven, statistician in the labour market & earnings division, said: "The employment rate for persons aged 15-64 years in quarter two 2023 was 74.2pc, the highest recorded since the series began in 1998.”

There were 121,200 unemployed people aged 15-74, down from 4.5pc, while the unemployment rate among those aged 15-24 years was 12.2pc in Q2 2023.

Meanwhile, the number of people aged 15-89 in employment increased by 3.5pc in the 12 months.

Mr Scriven said: “An estimated 559,100 or 21.2pc of those in employment worked part-time, and around 1 in 4 of those in part-time employment were classified as underemployed (ie. they would like to work more hours for more pay).”

Year-on-year changes in numbers employed varied widely across the different economic sectors, with notable increases observed in the Public Administration & Defence, Compulsory Social Security sector and the Human Health & Social Work Activities sector.

The largest percentage decrease was in the Agriculture, Forestry & Fishing sector, down 6.3pc compared with the same time last year.

The number of absences from work, for example temporary layoffs from work, family leave, or holidays during the reference week in Q2 2023 rose by 3.2pc compared to last year.

“This, together with an increase of 3.5pc in employment, resulted in an increase of 1.3pc or 1.1 million more hours worked per week to 84.1 million hours per week in Q2 2023,” said Mr Scriven.

The impact on hours worked varied across the different economic sectors. The 4.8 million hours worked per week in the Accommodation and Food Service Activities sector was unchanged from Q2 2022, but remains 600,000 hours below the pre-pandemic (Q2 2019) figure of 5.4 million hours worked per week.