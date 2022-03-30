Employers urged to assess if it’s safer for staff to work from home

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said extreme restrictions are not on the cards. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Thousands of employers are being urged to assess if their workers would be safer working from home or wearing a face mask in the office as the country battles with a highly infectious form of Covid-19.

The new guidelines are issued by CIPD Ireland, the representative body for human resources professionals, with 6,000 private and public employers.

The Government signalled there will be no return to official mandatory restrictions despite the spread of the rampant BA2 form of Omicron but there are calls for “leadership” on Covid-19 issues.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said extreme restrictions – back to the days of lockdown – would be needed to control the current highly contagious sub-variant and this is not on the cards.

CIPD director Mary Connaughton said private and public companies are worried about the impact of the virus on employees and are asking what action they can take.

She said the updated guidelines the body will issue will advise to do an assessment of where the risks are and see where face masks are needed in the workplace such as meeting rooms and canteens.

She said: “Look at where the risks are in the workplace and make sure people are wearing face masks here.

“If there is an outbreak and cases have gone up consider discouraging people who are working from home from coming into the workplace”.

This could be adopted by more employers if possible for the coming weeks before the current wave subsides, protecting employees’ health and also reducing the risk of absences due to illness, she added.

Employers are grappling with high rates of absences as the sub-variant sweeps the country.

Mr Donnelly said on Monday that extreme measures would be needed to curb its spread and these are not on the cards.

Another 14,549 new cases of Covid were reported yesterday, including 5,962 which were confirmed by a PCR test.

The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital – around half of whom are there due to complications of he virus – fell slightly to 1,605 although this could be due to the “weekend effect” and lower discharges.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care went down to 50 from 54 on Monday, signalling a possible turn in the current wave.

However, the fear is that Covid-19 hospitalisations will continue to rise over the next two weeks before reaching a plateau and then falling slowly.

It means the disruption to hospitals – with the major impact on waiting list patients whose care has been postponed – could potentially continue through much of April.

Meanwhile, the HSE said yesterday that its emergency ambulance services were experiencing a large volume of calls.

“If you are calling 112/999 for a non-urgent or non-life threatening emergency, you may experience delays in getting an ambulance due to calls from other patients whose emergency care needs have been triaged at a higher level,” it said.

“The emergency ambulance services operate a priority dispatch system to ensure that our paramedics and ambulances are dispatched to the most seriously ill and injured patients first in order of their priority.

"All callers are advised to ring back if the patient’s condition changes or deteriorates.”

A spokesperson asked patients who no longer need an ambulance to let the service know so that the limited resources can be diverted.

If the situation is not serious people are asked to consider a GP or minor injury unit or pharmacist.